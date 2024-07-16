Young Sherlock Holmes Series Adds Colin Firth

Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock series at Amazon Prime Video has added Oscar-winner Colin Firth to its cast.

Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman) will play Sir Bucephalus Hodge, which are the only character details that have been revealed. Firth is, of course, a versatile player, so it’s hard to know what kind of character he will play; what level of action he’ll be part of (if any), or how much comedic relief he’ll provide.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin will play the younger Sherlock, with Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Natascha McElhone (Halo) play Sherlock’s parents Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem) will co-star as Princess Gulun Shou’an, a Chinese princess, Oxford University scholar, and skilled martial artist.

The Young Sherlock TV series will be based on the Young Sherlock Holmes novels by writer Andy Lane, and reimagines Sherlock Holmes at 19 where the “disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed” Sherlock finds himself tangled up in a murder mystery at Oxford University. The inexperienced Sherlock dives into his first-ever case, unraveling a globe-trotting conspiracy that will forever change his life. “With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes features, Young Sherlock will be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character.”

Colin First in “Kingsman: The Secret Service”

“In Young Sherlock we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before,” Guy Ritchie previously said. “We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

Ritchie worked with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. to revitalize the Sherlock Holmes film franchise in the 2010s. Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows (

“This exciting, new chapter about one of the world’s best-known literary characters, will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking.”