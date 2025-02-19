Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Just Turned a Disney Attraction into MCU Canon

Disney+’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man wrapped up its first season today with two action-packed episodes that set up major developments for Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames). While the animated series leaves several plot threads dangling, fans can rest easy knowing that Marvel Studios has already greenlit the show through Season 3, giving the creative team ample time to explore all their carefully planted story elements. However, the finale not only teases upcoming threats for our friendly neighborhood hero but also makes a surprising connection to Disney Parks lore, incorporating elements from a popular Avengers Campus attraction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canonical storyline.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, Episode 10

The season finale reveals Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo)’s true colors when his internship program turns out to be a front for developing dangerous portal technology. Inspired by Thor’s methods of interdimensional travel and the Chitauri invasion of New York, Osborn’s experiments inadvertently bring a dangerous symbiote to Earth, forcing Peter and Doctor Strange (voiced by Robin Atkin Downes) to contain the threat. The incident exposes Osborn’s unethical business practices and his willingness to exploit young talent for profit, leading Peter to sever ties with Oscorp completely.

This betrayal catalyzes a significant shift in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as Harry Osborn (voiced by Zeno Robinson), encouraged by Nico Minoru (voiced by Grace Song), decides to chart a different path from his father. Harry announces plans to establish a new company that will support young scientists like Asha (voiced by Erica Luttrell) and Jeanne Foucault (voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni) while maintaining ethical standards. He names this initiative the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or W.E.B. for short – a direct reference to an existing attraction at Disney’s Avengers Campus.

How W.E.B. Went From Theme Park Ride to MCU Canon

Image courtesy of Disneyland Resort

The Worldwide Engineering Brigade first debuted as part of Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus in June 2021, housed in a building that reportedly served as Howard Stark’s flying car facility. In the attraction’s lore, Tony Stark established W.E.B. following HYDRA’s attack on Hong Kong’s Stark Expo, aiming to cultivate new heroes and enhance global security. The organization’s headquarters features numerous Easter eggs, including lockers belonging to heroes like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and America Chavez. Since the attraction plays loose with the MCU’s history and characters, it’s not considered canon.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series cleverly reimagines this concept by having Harry Osborn, rather than Tony Stark, found the organization. Harry’s creation of W.E.B reflects Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s alternate timeline where Norman Osborn, not Stark, initially mentors Peter Parker. However, the series maintains many key elements from the attraction’s mythology, including the focus on young inventors and next-generation superhero technology. The show even mirrors the attraction’s emphasis on collaborative problem-solving, though with a darker edge about corporate responsibility.

Beyond its origins, W.E.B.’s presence in both mediums creates unique opportunities for cross-pollination of ideas. The extensive roster of young heroes and scientists already established in the Disney Parks’ version of W.E.B. – including previously unreferenced characters like Squirrel Girl and Moon Girl – provides the show’s writers with pre-existing relationships and dynamics they could use as inspiration for future seasons while developing their own unique take on this corner of the Marvel universe.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

