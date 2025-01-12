Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Producer Explains Why Fan-Favorite Characters Won’t Appear (And It Makes Sense)

Marvel’s latest animated series is taking Peter Parker’s story in an unexpected direction by removing his most beloved friends from the equation. When Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts on Disney+ January 29th, fans will notice the absence of familiar faces like MJ and Ned, who have been staples of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films. This dramatic departure stems from a key narrative decision that transforms what was originally planned as an MCU prequel into something far more ambitious: a multiverse-spanning adventure that asks what would happen if Norman Osborn, not Tony Stark, became Peter Parker’s mentor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Executive producer Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt explained to The Official Marvel Podcast that while the series begins in the MCU’s sacred timeline around the events of Civil War, it quickly veers into new territory.

“We’re starting at a point in the MCU where Civil War has happened, so the Sokovia Accords have been ratified so it’s modern day and then Peter gets to his first day at Midtown…then a thing happens which I’m going to try and dance around and there goes our branch. It’s a world where he never met Ned, he never met MJ.”

Play video

Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum explained previously that the transformation point that is so different occurs at a pivotal moment mirroring Captain America: Civil War.

“Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony Stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin,” Winderbaum said. “But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it’s not Tony Stark who’s waiting for him there. It’s Norman Osborn.”

The series now features a fresh supporting cast, including Nico Minoru, whom Vasquez-Eberhardt described to The Official Marvel Podcast as “such a great fit for Peter. She’s very different from Ned, and they fit so well together.” The daughter of dark wizards, Nico brings her own magical abilities to Spider-Man’s world. The show’s reimagining also opened doors to include classic Spider-Man villains who wouldn’t have fit within strict MCU continuity.

“You’re going to see some familiar faces — and if you’re a fan of Chameleon, you’re going to see a few of his faces. You’re also going to see Scorpion, as well as Speed Demon or Butane,” head writer Jeff Trammell previously teased

The 10-episode series features an impressive voice cast, including Hudson Thames as Peter Parker and Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil, joining other Marvel characters like Doctor Strange in what Winderbaum described to the website as an “ensemble show” where “every character is well-defined and has amazing arcs.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts January 29th on Disney+.