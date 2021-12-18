YouTube TV Fans Upset About Losing Disney Networks

YouTube TV fans woke up to not having the Disney networks they’ve enjoyed like ESPN or ABC. The changes were hinted earlier this year as both companies were negotiating rights again. Previously the streaming video giant said that they were hoping to have this all resolved before this point arrived. However, the two parties were not able to hash something out. While that all may be well and good, it remains a fact that users are not happy about missing their sports games and family programming this morning. As more people cut the cord over the last decade, navigating the streaming landscape became more and more difficult. Googling where certain titles were available is now a necessity and doesn’t figure to improve in the short term. Here’s what YouTube TV had to say previously about their situation with Disney.

“If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube wrote. “However, if we are unable to reach a deal by Friday, the Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV and we will decrease our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 (while this content remains off our platform).”

Members, we worked hard to avoid this but were unable to reach a fair deal with Disney. We regret to share that as of December 17, all Disney-owned channels are unavailable on YouTube TV. While Disney content remains off our platform, we’ll decrease our price by $15/month. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 18, 2021

The continued, “Our ask to Disney, as with all our partners, is to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider – by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney’s channels for as long as we carry them.”

Disney also offered their side of this story in a statement. Google had to do a similar song and dance with Roku not too long ago. YouTube TV was in jeopardy of being delisted there too.

“Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement,” Disney argued. “We are optimistic that we can reach a deal and continue to provide their YouTube TV customers with our live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family and general entertainment programming.”

Weighing all the options

With YouTube TV removing ESPN channels from its package, I’d like to announce I’m officially in the TV provider transfer portal.



Please respect my decision. — Adam Brassel (@adam_brassel) December 18, 2021

Aim for the head

This is what YouTube TV and Disney just did to me regarding ESPN.. pic.twitter.com/f05RWxxJI4 — Mike (@mike_h1990) December 18, 2021

Jokes are flying

live look at my youtube tv subscription pic.twitter.com/ZLdMhsTzoJ — 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙬 🦃🐈‍⬛🐝 (@704_Andrew) December 18, 2021

Unreal, mid-stream

youtube tv just dropped espn mid lakers-timberwolves game smh — justin bey (@JstnMchl) December 18, 2021

Comedy

I'm the one who took ESPN off YouTube TV. I thought it would be a good prank and I'm sorry but when j press undo nothing happens. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) December 18, 2021

Weird moment right here

YouTube TV losing ABC & ESPN is even more hilarious when you realize that they sponsor the NBA Finals 💀 pic.twitter.com/7Onwwt1ZVw — NickMan (@BrokenNickMan16) December 18, 2021

People aren’t playing

