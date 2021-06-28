Spider-Man Star Zendaya Channels Beyonce At BET Awards

Zendaya decided to pay homage to Beyonce at the BET Awards this weekend. The Spider-Man star was photographed in a longer version of the iconic dress that the R&B legend wore in 2003. “Crazy in Love” blaring in the background, both the Zendaya fans and the Hive were out in force to celebrate the moment. It’s really been that long since ’03 but time just keeps on moving. The actress has a new movie coming out in just a few weeks as she plays Internet icon Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy. While her look may be blowing up on social media, she told The HFPA in Conversation podcast why she decided to take a step back from it recently.

Zendaya styled by Law Roach at the 2021 BET Awards wearing Versace Spring 2003 RTW the dress that Beyoncé wore for her performance at the 2003 BET Awards! ✨ #LisLove pic.twitter.com/yc24t5HXA1 — Lis Lopes (@lislopees1) June 28, 2021

"I was far more active [on Instagram] when I was younger, but over time I think I just – it's not that I hate it or anything – but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious,” Zendaya said. “Or, I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much… My relationship with all of it is my own and it is personal to me, but it is also something that I like to keep a little space with too.”

She added, ”I think my fans who have known me and who I feel really understand me respect that because they understand that I am a human being and I think they want me to have a life and want me to be happy and exist beyond social media… I'm always there. They know that I'm there. They know that it's really me, but it is an important thing for me to have my own time and not be so sucked into a phone."

