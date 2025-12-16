Cartoon Network is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Classic

When it comes to animation, Cartoon Network has quite a resume to pull from. As more and more animated originals hit the cable channel, some of its more classic series appear as though they might never return to the airwaves, instead housed on various streaming services. Luckily, one beloved and oftentimes creepy series has announced that it will be returning to Cartoon Network. Ending 2010, the series will once again see the likes of Captain K’nuckles and his fellow residents of Stormalong Harbor taking to the small screen as fans cross their fingers for a potential follow-up.

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack has announced that it will be making a comeback to Cartoon Network on January 5th. Airing at 11:30 AM on that day, and apparently moving forward, the story of Flapjack and K’nuckles won’t be a part of Adult Swim and/or Toonami, even though it easily could have hit these programming blocks. Luckily, if you don’t want to wait until next month to watch the defunct series on Cartoon Network, it’s currently available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. Bypassing HBO Max, it will be interesting to see if Flapjack might make the leap to other streaming services in the future.

The Flapjack Crossover That Never Was

In a wild reveal earlier this year, Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake showrunner Adam Muto discussed how the spin-off series almost had its main characters jump into the world of Flapjack. Here’s what Muto had to say about further exploring the Cartoon Network multiverse: “There was definitely a ‘blue sky period’ where we left everything open and with the multiverse already established in Adventure Time, we had this world established. We wanted to explore ‘what wish could create these worlds.’ Internally, the mythology would be ‘BMO wishes everyone were a baby forever,’ and this is the universe that results from that. It was kind of starting from that point.”

Muto also hinted at the idea that while the marvelous crossover never happened, it might still transpire if Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake continues, “For a while, we entertained the idea of just doing an entire Flapjack episode, why not just throw her into that world? It didn’t get much further than the discussion and a drawing. Ultimately, it can go almost anywhere, but it almost feels like a drawback. We do try to do something different from anything we’ve done in the show before. Maybe by a season three, Flapjack will come back in some form so who knows?”

As for a new season and/or reboot of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, all has been quiet when it comes to the possibility of Stormalong Harbor returning with new episodes. Still, there have been quite a few major animated series that have been granted revivals in recent years, so never say never when it comes to any previously concluded Cartoon Network franchise.

