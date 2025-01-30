New Alison Brie Horror Movie Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Michael Shanks’ body horror film Together has emerged as one of Sundance 2025’s most talked-about premieres, maintaining a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 18 reviews (so far). The film, which follows a couple whose countryside move triggers a supernatural transformation of their relationship, marks a bold debut that critics are praising for its unique blend of relationship drama and visceral body horror. NEON has acquired worldwide distribution rights in the festival’s first major deal, adding Together to their impressive roster of boundary-pushing genre films. Starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco, the movie thrust both actors into new territory through physically demanding performances and intimate horror sequences that required them to tap into their actual relationship to pull off convincingly.

“A lot of this film requires close proximity from its two leads to a greater extent than anything I’ve done before,” Brie explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know how you could make this movie without a real-life couple because of some of the situations we found ourselves in.”

Franco added that the 21-day shoot left him covered in bruises, with him maintaining a photo journal of injuries sustained during the intense production. The actor described certain sequences requiring him to move his body in unnatural ways, leading to soreness in unprecedented places.

The film’s exploration of codependency particularly resonated with both stars.

“Like any good genre film, we are going to push the idea to its wildest conclusion,” Brie noted. “We’re exploring what happens if a couple gets to a point when they sort of can’t remember if they love each other still or what they loved about one another in the first place. Then it becomes more about the fear — fear of the unknown, of not wanting to leave a relationship out of fear.”

NEON Continues Its Horror Dominance with Together’s Sundance Acquisition

Image courtesy of NEON

NEON’s acquisition of Together continues its impressive expansion in the horror space following a record-breaking 2024. Their supernatural thriller Longlegs became both their highest-grossing release and the highest-grossing independent film of 2024, earning $126.9 million worldwide ($74.3 million domestic). The film garnered strong critical acclaim with an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes across 308 reviews. In addition, Sydney Sweeney’s religious horror Immaculate added to their success with $35.3 million worldwide and a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score, while their experimental horror Cuckoo earned praise for its innovative direction and performances from Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens, maintaining a 78% fresh rating.

The distributor’s acquisition of Together at Sundance 2025 follows the festival’s remarkable track record of launching groundbreaking horror films. Over the past decade, Sundance’s Midnight section has introduced audiences to genre-defining features like Robert Eggers’ The Witch (2015), Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017), and Ari Aster’s Hereditary (2018). More recent successes include Talk to Me (2023) and innovative entries in 2024 like the “ambient slasher” In a Violent Nature. NEON’s strategy of identifying unique horror visions aligns perfectly with Sundance’s history of premiering films that push the genre forward.

Together opens in theaters on August 1st.