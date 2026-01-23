Divisive $439M Fantasy Video Game Movie Is a Streaming Hit on Prime Video, 10 Years Later

When it comes to video game adaptations, it almost feels like many gamers have entered a golden age. This year alone, Mortal Kombat 2, Street Fighter, Super Mario Galaxy, and Resident Evil are all hitting the silver screen. Unfortunately, it took quite some time for video games to break through barriers to be respected with their adaptations. In a wild twist, one of the most controversial video game films to ever be produced has seemingly ridden the wave of popularity to find new life in the world of streaming. If you’re a resident of the world of Azaroth, this news might be right up your alley.

Warcraft hit theaters in 2016, weaving a story that took countless elements from the World of Warcraft franchise. For years, the MMORPG was one of the premier digital environments for gamers to congregate within, with the Blizzard Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game still creating new events and locales to this day. While the Warcraft movie didn’t see success in terms of its box office, it is being granted new life via streaming. In a wild twist, Warcraft hit the top ten for streaming movies on Amazon Prime Video, even though it came out over a decade ago. Coming in at number eight on Prime’s streaming service, it will be interesting to see if this resurgence changes anything for Azaroth’s future.

A Warcraft Sequel?

legendary

Ultimately, 2016’s Warcraft came a little bit under breaking even in terms of its box office profits, missing the mark by a few million dollars. Thanks to this fact, a sequel never emerged for the live-action video game adaptation that took some wild swing in bringing its story to life. Following the release of the film, director Duncan Jones had discussed the possibility of creating a sequel, though a Warcraft 2 never materialized.

“I would love to and it’s such a weird one, Warcraft.” Jones stated when asked regarding which movie of his he’d love to return to, “I mean, I think it has the highest divergency between fan ratings and critical ratings of any movie. But it really did. It has this really weird split, and then obviously, the financial side in the US was not what it needed to be, but it did do great internationally. So it’s such a unique case. It’s a truly unique case. No one really knows why or if a sequel will get made at this point. And I think no one is kind of ready to pull the trigger one way or the other. One of the things you’ll probably notice or be aware of with the studios is, it’s very easy to say no to things. It’s very hard to say yes because that’s when you get fired. You don’t get fired for saying no. You get fired to saying yes. And with a Warcraft sequel, no one wants to pull the trigger.”

Jones also added, “So we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Maybe at some point, someone will say, “You know what? It made so much money in China. Let’s just make it.” And assume that the international is what’s gonna make it successful, but I’m still waiting. I’m hoping they do it.”

