One Piece Fans Wait in Long Lines at Popeyes Thanks to Exciting New Collab

One Piece fans are now waiting in very long lines across the United States thanks to the launch of an exciting new collaboration with Popeyes. One Piece has been bigger than ever this year with plenty of new project now in various stages of production, and is beginning to branch out into the mainstream in some very unexpected ways. This includes a new collaboration between Popeyes and Toei Animation to bring the One Piece anime world to the popular chicken restaurant. Naturally, it’s led to some long lines at participating locations.

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Following leaks pointing to a potential team up between the two, Popeyes has now confirmed that they are launching a whole new kind of collaboration with One Piece. This includes some new special menu items exclusive to the event alongside some very special merchandise that fans are already flocking to Popeyes locations across the United States and Canada in the hopes of nabbing one of the new Bento Boxes, keychains, T-shirts and more.

Popeyes x ONE PIECE Collab Menu and Special Items Revealed

Courtesy of Popeyes / Toei animation

The special Popeyes x One Piece menu for the collaboration (in participating locations around the United States and Canada) breaks down as such:

Luffy Bento Bundle ($13.99*) : Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken, creamy Mac & Cheese, a refreshing Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and Chopper’s Cupcake, served together for a truly legendary feast.

: Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken, creamy Mac & Cheese, a refreshing Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and Chopper’s Cupcake, served together for a truly legendary feast. Luffy Bento Box ($7.99*) : Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken paired with creamy Mac & Cheese for an iconic meal.

: Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken paired with creamy Mac & Cheese for an iconic meal. Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade ($3.49*) : A bright, delicious lemonade inspired by the ONE PIECE original fruit.

: A bright, delicious lemonade inspired by the ONE PIECE original fruit. Chopper’s Cupcake ($3.99*): A sweet treat as lovable as the Straw Hats’ resident doctor.

But what seems to be sparking the long lines seen on social media from fans such as @thetrgrf, @youngzayhanort, @sourboxing on platforms like X, and many more are the One Piece Bento Boxes given away for free at the following locations today:

New York City: 1530 Broadway, New York, NY

1530 Broadway, New York, NY Boston : 304 Squire Rd, Revere, MA

: 304 Squire Rd, Revere, MA New Jersey: 571 Milltown Rd New Brunswick, New Jersey

571 Milltown Rd New Brunswick, New Jersey Chicago: 621 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL

621 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL Los Angeles : 7635 Winnetka Ave, Los Angeles, CA

: 7635 Winnetka Ave, Los Angeles, CA Miami: 1427 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

But for those fans unable to make it to Popeyes for their chance at getting this special One Piece merchandise, the merchandise is going to be made available for purchase online beginning on April 15th for a limited time as well. Either way, it’s clear that fans are really trying to get their hands on this stuff before it’s gone.

What’s Next for One Piece?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece returned with the second season of the live-action series earlier this Spring, and a third season is now in the works for a release next year. That’s far from everything currently going on with the franchise as not only is Eiichiro Oda still releasing new chapters of the manga on a weekly basis, but the anime is now back in action this month with new episodes adapting the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc of the franchise. That’s still only scratching the surface.

Netflix is also currently working on a full One Piece remake anime series adapting everything from the very beginning with a new production studio and creative team. No release window or date has been announced for the remake as of this time, but Netflix is also releasing a LEGO animated special on September 29th. There’s also going to be a new spinoff special releasing later this Summer, so this collab with Popeyes is just another fun way to show off your One Piece love.

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