One Piece Releases First Look Trailer for New Netflix Anime Remake

A brand new One Piece remake anime is now in the works, and Netflix has given fans the first look at what to expect from The One Piece with its first teaser trailer. One Piece has made a huge comeback this Spring as following a few months of being inactive, the franchise has returned for a new season of the TV anime series adapting the Elbaph Arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. But that’s far from all as Netflix has announced some major new projects they have in the works for a release in the near future.

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After previously revealing that the , Netflix also gave fans the first real look at its new remake anime, The One Piece. Tackled by WIT Studio and adapting Oda’s original manga from the very beginning (with an intent to be much more faithful than the Toei Animation version), you can check out the first look at The One Piece with a special teaser trailer released by Netflix below.

What to Know for Netflix’s The One Piece Remake Anime

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The One Piece is a new remake anime adapting Oda’s , and it will be a totally different production than the currently airing Toei Animation produced series. A release window or date has yet to be announced for the new remake as of this time, unfortunately, but this teaser does provide some new images that have not been revealed through other behind the scenes looks shared previously. This also gives fans a much better idea of how WIT Studio is shaking things up with modern day technologies and techniques.

The One Piece remake anime will be directed by Masashi Koizuka for WIT Studio (Attack on Titan‘s first three seasons, Ranking of Kings) with Hideaki Abe serving as assistant director, Taku Kishimoto handling series composition, Kyoji Asano and Takatoshi Honda providing character designs and serving as chief animation director, Yasuhiro Kajino handling creature design, Eri Taguchi serving as prop designer, Ken Imaizumi and Shuhei Fukuda as action directors, and Tomomori Kuroda serving as art director.

How Will One Piece’s Remake Change the Anime?

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As for how the new approach for The One Piece remake will differ from the original TV anime production, director Masashi Koizuka noted his desire to “utilize the best part of the manga” as a tease for how much more faithful it’s going to be to Oda’s original manga story, “Deep down, I have a strong desire to utilize the best part of the manga. To do so, there will be difference between a film being incorporated with these details…This is part of our identity in this project, and adds a uniqueness to The One Piece created by WIT Studio,” the director stated.

“Themes in the original manga is deep. Like war, or stepping in topics of race,” Koizuka noted about the original TV anime’s changes to the material. “It allows all ages of readers to ponder about it and be entertained at the same time. This is the most intriguing part of the manga in my opinion. This is the fascination of the work.” We’ll just have to see what this means when The One Piece releases with Netflix in the future.

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