One Piece Leaks Tease LEGO, Popeyes Crossovers

One Piece is really at the top of its game in 2026, with the live-action adaptation releasing its second season and the final saga making big moves in both the manga and the anime series. Still, it seems as though Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates are far from finished this year as they prepare to expand even further. While One Piece has already made its way to the world of LEGO, thanks to the Netflix series, it is also planning to hit a restaurant chain that might highlight Luffy’s never-ending appetite later this month.

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To kick things off, we’ll take a look at the upcoming One Piece LEGO line that will recreate some of the battles and locales from the live-action second season. These sets will include “Showdown with Captain Smoker,” “Dorry Vs. Brogy – Giants of Little Garden,” “Battle at Drum Castle,” and “Garp’s Marine Battleship.” The LEGO sets will also see the likes of Tony Tony Chopper, Dr. Hiriluk, and Dr. Kureha transformed into the legendary toy line. You can check out the upcoming LEGO playsets below that will join the previous One Piece collaboration. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for these sets, they’re sure to be popular items for fans of the shonen franchise.

First look at other sets included in the next wave of the Netflix One Piece x LEGO collaboration!



• Showdown with Captain Smoker 547 pcs

• Dorry vs. Brogy – Giants of Little Garden 733 pcs

• Battle at Drum Castle 1038 pcs

• Garp’s Marine Battleship 1705 pcs



More info to… https://t.co/wv2ZU9qauV pic.twitter.com/QHCnuzhs0f — One Piece Merch News (@OPMerchandise) April 4, 2026

Luffy And Popeyes: A Match Made in Heaven

Toei Animation

As for the Popeyes crossover, this One Piece foray into the fast food establishment is arriving far sooner than you might think, if the leaks are to be believed. Apparently, an employee of the restaurant chain has spilled the beans on the “Popeyes Luffy Bento Box,” with the leaker revealing that the collab was set to begin on April 13th, coming to an end on May 10th. While an official statement from either Popeyes or One Piece has yet to be confirmed at this point, you can check out the new art and boxes that will seemingly be a part of the partnership. In the past, Luffy and his crew have teamed up with McDonald’s in Japan, so Popeyes clearly understands the weight that One Piece has had in the world.

It seems there will be a One Piece x Popeyes collaboration on the way.



There will be themed packaging and food available.



No official announcement has been made for this collaboration at this time. More info to come.



🇺🇸: April 13 – May 10, 2026#OnePiece pic.twitter.com/YUtpkhNyT7 — One Piece Merch News (@OPMerchandise) April 3, 2026

In said reveal, the One Piece x Popeyes collaboration seemingly had its menu revealed. The crossover includes the “Luffy Bento Box,” “Luffy Bento Bundle,” “Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade,” and “Chopper’s Cupcake,” which all recreate the world of the Grand Line in unique ways. With anime continuing to skyrocket in popularity around the world, One Piece has been in an amazing position to capitalize on the medium’s growth, making Luffy and his adventure become that much more of a household name in the West. At present, Netflix is working to create a third season for One Piece’s live-action adaptation, so more crossovers are sure to arrive in the future for that entry if nothing else.

What do you think of One Piece’s future collaborations in the worlds of LEGOs and Popeyes? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!