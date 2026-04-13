One Piece Surprises Fans With The Boys Crossover

One Piece has truly taken over the world in the last few years, and that’s no more apparent than with its surprising crossover in the premiere episodes of The Boys‘ fifth and final season. One Piece has been a mega hit of a franchise for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for nearly three decades at this point, but Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series has reached a whole new level of worldwide popularity thanks to the success of projects like Netflix’s live-action series. But fans might not have realized just how much more popular it’s become.

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One Piece has been especially breaking through to the mainstream now as the live-action series is in the works on its third season with Netflix, and that’s taken another huge step forward thanks to a surprising shout out from another blockbuster comics turned TV series, The Boys. With the fan favorite series returning to Prime Video for its final season, the premiere episode of The Boys Season 5 actually features a fun shout out to One Piece with a Straw Hat crew logo hidden in one of its backgrounds. Check it out:

One Piece Makes Surprise Cameo in The Boys Season 5

Well, he made it out of the premiere in one piece pic.twitter.com/rlXhxGgEcJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 10, 2026

Without getting too into the weeds for fans who might not be up to date with The Boys, the first episode of the final season sees Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) finding Starlight’s (Erin Moriarity) hiding spot. It’s inside of an abandoned school, and that’s why there is all sorts of art on the walls. But this also includes a Straw Hat crew logo, and that officially brings the world of One Piece into The Boys. It’s a cool sign because the two actually share quite a bit in their core despite their extreme differences.

Both One Piece and The Boys feature a world where some people are enhanced with wild powers, and both have an authoritarian government trying to control the entire world. Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to live their free lives in search for the One Piece treasure, but often challenge the World Government directly in many opportunities because of the threats to their freedom. The Boys goes about this in a different way, but ultimately is about the last bastion of humanity trying to fight back against a super powerful being who wants to wipe them out. Both stories are fights against the entire world.

What’s Next for One Piece?

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece fans have quite a lot to look forward to for the next few years. Not only is Eiichiro Oda still releasing new chapters of the manga every week, but the anime has returned for its new episodes taking on the Elbaph arc as well. The third season of the live-action series is now in the works for a release with Netflix sometime next year, and Netflix also has a full anime remake project now in the works sometime in the future as well. There’s even an official spinoff anime on the way later this Summer too.

As for The Boys, it is now in its final season with Prime Video. The franchise has sparked a few spinoff TV series as of this time, and those are in various stages of development at this time as well. It might be coming to an end in some form, but it’s clear that it’s only the start of even more to come.

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