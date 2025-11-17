The Witcher 4 Update Has Good News for Fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

A new update out of CD Projekt Red pertaining to The Witcher 4 has good news for fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. KCD2 is not just one of the best games of 2025, but one of the best RPGs of this console generation, much like, though not quite to the same level, as The Witcher 3 was for the previous console generation. Despite this, there are some doubts about The Witcher 4. Some reasonable, some less so. That said, fans of the RPG series can bank on the quests being great.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CD Projekt Red recently hired Karl Kolmann to join The Witcher 4 team as Senior Quest Designer. You probably won’t recognize this name, but Kolmann spent eight years at Warhorse Studios, joining the Czech Republic-based studio only four years after its founding. To this end, he was the Senior Game Designer and Scripter on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and before this, a Writer and Game Designer on the first game. There are parts of KCD2 that maybe could use some improvement, but its writing and design are not one of them. In other words, this is a big pick-up for CD Projekt Red.

Especially Important

Not only is talented senior talent hard to come by in the industry, which is littered with junior talent, but it’s not always easy for CD Projekt Red to attract talent outside of Poland for various reasons. This makes this pull even more notable. As for why Kolmann is leaving his station at Warhorse Studios for CD Projekt Red, we do not know. The developer does not provide insight into the matter.

Some have taken this appointment as a sign that the game is still in the early stages of development, but quest design happens until deep in development. It is unclear who, if anybody, Kolmann is replacing. If more details on the appointment are provided, we will update the story accordingly, but rarely do these types of inside baseball details surface.

The Witcher 4 is in active development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. There is no word of a release date nor any plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 version. It is also worth noting that, depending on when it releases, it very well could end up a PS6 and next Xbox game as well.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.