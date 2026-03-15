PlayStation’s Next Big Game Will Not Fully Support PS5 Pro

PlayStation’s support of the PS5 Pro has been underwhelming. Forget many third-party developers bypassing PS5 Pro enhancements; PlayStation itself has skipped PS5 Pro enhancements in the past. In fact, it already did this with one of its two releases so far this year. While Marathon is listed as PS5 Pro-enhanced by Sony, though its PlayStation Store listing is strangely missing the badge, God of War Sons of Sparta had no PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, and it still doesn’t. This is a smaller, experimental release, so perhaps you could forgive PlayStation for this if you are a PS5 Pro owner, but its next release isn’t a smaller, experomemntal game. It’s a game that PlayStation is going to charge $70 for.

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Tomorrow, on March 17, PlayStation Studios is set to release its third game of 2026: MLB The Show 26. And unlike the aforementioned God of War game, MLB The Show 26 certainly could make use of and benefit from PS5 Pro enhancements. It won’t, though. While this is disappointing, it’s not overly surprising considering MLB The Show 25 skipped the console as well. Because of this, the Xbox Series X, as the more powerful machine compared to the base PS5, is arguably the best place to play the sports series.

PlayStation Needs to Do Better

Every single game PlayStation releases on the PS5 should have PS5 Pro Enhancements, and have them at launch. This should be the bare minimum. Ideally, the enhancements will truly enhance the experience rather than just check a box, but even the latter is better than nothing. Not only does Sony owe its biggest fans this support, but it’s important to set a standard. How can you get third-party developers to care about the system if PlayStation itself finds exceptions? Unsurprisingly, most third-party games — including the big ones — do not ship with PS5 Pro enhancements, nor do they ever add them.

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While PlayStation can’t be bothered to properly support its own premium console, its biggest competitor, Xbox, has been a great supporter of the machine. Meanwhile, this week’s biggest release, and one of the biggest releases of the year, Crimson Desert, will have PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, and some meaningful ones at that.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.