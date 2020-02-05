AEW Double or Nothing Confirmed for May 23 in Las Vegas

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan confirmed on Wednesday that the Double or Nothing pay-per-view will return to the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on May 23. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Feb. 14. The original Double or Nothing was AEW's first official pay-per-view in May 2019, and the sold-out crowd was headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers and Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes. AEW's first show of 2020, AEW Revolution, will take place on Feb. 29 in Chicago with Jericho vs. Jon Moxley booked as the main event world championship match.

"Last May, we sparked a revolution with our inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas," Khan told Sports Illustrated. "Double or Nothing rocked the wrestling industry and led to Wednesday Night Dynamite, a top-rated weekly show on TNT reaching millions of viewers worldwide, and over 140,000 live event tickets sold to date."

Khan, Rhodes and the rest of the executive vice presidents have stated in interviews that the company will only host four pay-per-view events per year. After Revolution and Double or Nothing, the company plans on returning to the Sears Centre outside of Chicago in August for the second annual All Out event.

"It's been an incredible run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas to celebrate our one year anniversary with AEW's marquee event," Khan said. "On Saturday, May 23, Double or Nothing is back for round two at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Last year's event changed the world of wrestling, and this year the stakes will be even higher."

Here's the lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite, emanating from Huntsville, Alabama:

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix

Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Cody to receive ten lashes from MJF

