Vince McMahon Explains Why WWE Fired Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson

Vince McMahon shed some light on WWE's recent corporate shakeup during Thursday's investor's conference call for the 2019 financial fourth quarter. The company made headlines last week when it announced that co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson had both been let go, and that there was no immediate succession plan. Early on in the call McMahon brought up both of them, commending them for their years working in the company before saying their departure was due to a "different view of execution.

"The decision of management transition was based on a different view of execution over areas of focus," McMahon said. "Over 10 years, supported by a strong management team, George Barrios and Michelle [Wilson] made more than significant contributions to WWE."

"However, with the change, we won't miss a beat," he added. "We have a deep team of talented executives committed to our company who are more than capable of executing our strategy."

This story is developing...

