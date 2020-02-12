Becky Lynch Has Issues With Jon Jones' WWE Comment

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones made headlines earlier this week when he told Sports Illustrated that it was "inevitable" that he'd wind up working with the WWE. It's no secret that WWE has seen plenty combat sports stars make the jump to their company, with recent examples including Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and Tyson Fury (and that's without mention reigning WWE Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar). But when asked about it during a WrestleMania 37 press conference this week, Becky Lynch seemed genuinely annoyed by the idea of Jones making the jump.

"Inevitable, really? That's a pretty big word. Look, I think that people think this is a cakewalk," Lynch said. "There is nothing like what we do and it's not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself and you have to be obsessed with it. You have to love this. This isn't a thing where you have a fight every six months. This is a thing where you're fighting three, four sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. For people thinking that it's an easy thing that they can just stroll into, it kind of irks me."

VIDEO: The Man @BeckyLynchWWE cuts a fiery promo on MMA fighters who might think coming into pro wrestling is a “cakewalk.” pic.twitter.com/56BEAREGeE — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 11, 2020

"I think it's inevitable," Jones said in his SI interview. "I've always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar."

"I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well," he later added. "To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true."

Lynch has had her fair share of run-ins with former UFC stars. Her feud with Ronda Rousey culminated in the main event of WrestleMania 35 where she won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, and she main evented Survivor Series in a champion vs. champion vs. champion match with Bayley and former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler.

Baszler made her return to Raw this week and took a bite out of the back of Lynch's neck. Lynch joked during the press conference that she was now "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

