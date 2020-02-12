Latest Reports on WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Members

WWE announced back in December that the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) and Batista would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this April as part of the Class of 2021. There haven't been any announcements since then, but given the sizes of previous HOF classes WWE will announce a handful of wrestlers in the coming months. Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes took to Twitter on Wednesday with a report that three names will likely be added to the class — Nikki & Brie Bella and Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

The Bellas haven't wrestled since 2018, and recently announced that both were pregnant.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told PEOPLE magazine in late January. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!" Nikkie adds, "[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

View this post on Instagram Baby bump love!!! 💛 A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Feb 5, 2020 at 12:33pm PST

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," she said. "When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s—!'"

Meanwhile Liger officially retired from in-ring competition at the Wrestle Kingdom 14 event in early January.

This story is developing...

