AEW Releases Official Rankings for Feb. 12

All Elite Wrestling released the latest official rankings for the singles, women's and tag team divisions on Wednesday afternoon ahead of AEW Dynamite. This week's episode will feature two championship matches — AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. SCU and AEW Women's World Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose — as well as a pair of grudge matches in Jon Moxley vs. Santana and Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara.

The men's ranking show Moxley leading the pack with his unbeaten 4-0 record to start off the year (he's yet to take a pinfall loss in AEW), followed by Cody Rhodes, PAC, Kenny Omega and Kip Sabian. Rose leads the women's division ahead of Wednesday night's match, while the Young Bucks are knocking on the door of another title shot in the tag team division.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/aNe9hOO650 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 12, 2020

Rhodes sat down with Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week to discuss AEW's future, and brought up an idea the company has for its next championship.

"... It's an idea obviously that's on the table, but what do you do first? Do you do a Women's Tag title first? Or do you do a title that's not unlike the Television title? These are real questions and I think we have an idea that's different than anything that's been done," Rhodes said. "And I would just hope that everybody remains patient and they're kind of yearning or they lust for that type of belt or championship."

"If I was to say 'there's a midcard title coming to AEW' Nick Jackson would Superkick my skull clean off my head because we're moving slow and it's something that the EVP's have to agree on. But there's a really great idea in gestation. It would make all the sense in the world," he added.

On Wednesday morning Triple H was asked about how NXT has been losing to AEW in the key demographics in each week's ratings.

"It's about the long game. And what we have to do is get to the people in the younger demos," he said. "... When you look at NXT on USA and you look at the numbers, it's very similar to a Raw number, it's very similar to a USA number, because that's where we're promoted and that's where we're seen. But the long game is building up the brand that you've built. I think that what we have done is come in and proven the in-ring product... from bell-to-bell is better than anybody.

"Now you start adding in a bit more things. You start adding in a bit more entertainment, a bit more variety, you start adding in some other things. I think it's no different than establishing a character within an individual show," he added. "When I say it's for the long game, that's what it's for."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!