WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Segment, Rusev TV Return Announced

This week's WWE RAW show is starting to take shape as the company has announced a big tag team match featuring the television return of a star, as well as a "sermon" from Seth Rollins.

WWE sent out the release on Saturday, and it reveals that Rusev will be making his first television appearance in nearly a month to tag with Humberto Carrillo against Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza. It was recently reported that Rusev is at a bit of an impasse as it relates to his current contract and a possible new one, so WWE had removed him from television in the interim following his last televised match on January 20th.

Here's the release for this week's show:

Rusev & Humberto Carrillo set to battle Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza If looks could kill – well then Lana would already be counting a victory for Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza. On Monday Night Raw however, the real contest will be decided in the ring as Rusev & Humberto Carrillo will face The All Mighty and "the man's man." Lana set the stage for Lashley & Garza to combine forces in an effort to take out each of their enemies in one fell swoop. Zelina Vega was quick to put any rumors to bed and kept Valentine's Day a strictly business holiday. Now Lashley & Garza will now have to back up the social media talk in a highly personal tag team match. Who will emerge victorious among these newly formed alliances? Catch the tag team clash on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network. Seth Rollins to hold "sermon" on Monday Night Raw Come one, come all: The Monday Night Messiah is holding his first sermon. Hot off the heels of a decisive (if slightly underhanded) Eight-Man Tag Team victory, Seth Rollins will host a "sermon" this Monday on Raw. What, exactly, The Monday Night Messiah will preach to the masses is anybody's guess, and Rollins is keeping his cards close to the vest on this one. Nevertheless, this Monday, he intends to lay out the path to salvation before us. Who will walk it?

