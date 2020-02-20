AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks Win Tag Title Shot at AEW Revolution

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks earned another chance at winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships on this week's AEW Dynamite, winning a 10-team tag team battle royale to kick off the show. The closing moments saw Matt eliminate The Butcher with a Spear, then take on both Santana & Ortiz by himself. He knocked Ortiz off the apron with a Superkick, caught Sammy Guevara with another kick in midair, then tossed Santana out for the win.

The brothers will face either Hangman Page & Kenny Omega at the Feb. 29 event in Chicago. Despite being heavily decorated for their time in New Japan and Ring of Honor, the pair have consistently come up short in trying to win AEW's tag titles. They were eliminated in the first round of the inaugural tournament, then failed to beat SCU for the titles in December.

In an interview with Atlanta outlet 11 Alive ahead of Wednesday's show, Cody Rhodes talked about the potential future of AEW and dropped a hint that he wants Dynamite off of Wednesday nights within five years. Because of the NBA's schedule on TNT, that would likely put AEW on Monday nights against Monday Night Raw.

"I would like the company, in five years, to be on a different night and competing in the same fashion they are," Rhodes said. "Not that I don't love Wednesday nights, but I can tell we have real players and I look at this data. We're not lying about the revolution anymore, i's very supported. So I would love to see how it does on another night of the week."

"If we had a random storm situation or something popped up and we had to put Dynamite on a Monday night, if that was to happen in this current threshold, I'd still be very confident in what we can do," he added. "And I'd be confident that our guys would be up for the challenge."

