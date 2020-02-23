Charlotte Flair To Wrestle First NXT Match In Over Four Years Against Bianca Belair
Charlotte Flair is about to compete in a WWE NXT ring for the first time in a very long time.
The former face of the NXT women's division will return to the black and gold brand on Wednesday night for a match with Bianca Belair, WWE has announced. This is the first match in NXT for Flair in over four years.
Flair tweeted earlier in the day that she would be coming to NXT on Wednesday.
NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too.
See you Wednesday. @WWENXT 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/NNprIMSbRZ— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 22, 2020
WWE then announced the match a little less than one hour later.
For the first time in over four years, #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE will wrestle her first match on the black-and-gold brand against @BiancaBelairWWE this Wednesday on #WWENXT! https://t.co/hjrAB8xhuj— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 22, 2020
Via WWE.com:
The Queen is coming to NXT to give The EST exactly what she asked for.
Charlotte Flair will wrestle her first match on the black-and-gold brand in more than four years this Wednesday night when she looks to settle the score with Bianca Belair.
Accepting Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania challenge, Flair attacked The Nightmare immediately following her victory over Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland. But the NXT Women’s Champion wasn’t the only target of The Queen, who also sent The EST careening into the steel steps before exiting.
Belair, who already felt disrespected after Flair’s last appearance on NXT, responded by commandeering the ring during the match between Kayden Carter and Chelsea Green this past week to call out Charlotte — and she didn’t mince words about her intentions.
The 10-time Women's Champion responded on Twitter.
A victory would be the biggest feather in Belair’s cap to-date, while Charlotte can send Ripley a message with a win ahead of their WrestleMania showdown.
Who will prevail — The Queen or The EST? Tune in to USA Network at 8/7 C this Wednesday night to find out!
Of course, Flair will be clashing with NXT's top women's star when she faces NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida on April 5th.
