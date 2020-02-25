WWE Fans Stunned by Samoa Joe's Suspension

Samoa Joe can't catch a break. Since the start of 2020 the former NXT Champion has been out with a thumb injury and a concussion, and just when it looked like he was ready for a return he reportedly suffered another concussion while filming a commercial last week. On top of all of that, WWE announced on Tuesday that Joe had been officially given a 30-day suspension for violating the WWE Wellness Policy. The suspension won't keep him out of WrestleMania 36, but given how WWE doesn't do anything with wrestlers while they're suspended he'll likely be shunted to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, if he's booked at all.

WWE fans took to social media after WWE's announcement with their shocked reactions. Check out some of the best in the list below.