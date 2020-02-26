Watch: WWE and Paramount Release First Trailer for Rumble, Starring Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch

WWE and Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming animated film Rumble, starring Will Arnett, Ben Schwartz and Terry Crews alongside WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch. WWE released a press release alongside the trailer, which reads, "Take a look inside the incredible world of 'Rumble,' as Paramount and WWE Studios have released the trailer for the upcoming animated project. WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will voice characters for the film alongside Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan and a host of other sports and film stars.

"The release date for "Rumble" is scheduled for 2021," the release continues. "The movie is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes. Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for more information as the release for 'Rumble' approaches."

Reigns made his Hollywood acting debut in 2019 alongside his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. Lynch made her acting debut at year earlier with The Marine 6: Close Quarters alongside The Miz and Shawn Michaels.

Back in July, Reigns talked with ComicBook.com about working alongside The Rock.

"It is pretty neat," Reigns said. "I'm sure, you know, just about everybody who meets him gets star struck and he has that name and that lure where it's larger than life, biggest super star on Earth, biggest actor on Earth. But when you around him he's very personable, he's very humble. He doesn't come off as this mega super star, wealthy rich guy that can fight anywhere he wants at anytime. He comes off very human like.

"... He's motivating and inspiring," he added. "Along with myself and the others, we all have goals and we're always reaching for more. He's on a level that I would like to get to one day and have the opportunities to do some of the things he's done done on the business side. But he doesn't carry himself like that. He doesn't carry himself like he wants ... he caries himself like a hometown guy that knows everybody and he's very easy to talk to. It was really cool to see him in his element and still just kinda the same guy that he was before."

WWE's next pay-per-view, Super ShowDown, takes place this Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out the full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.