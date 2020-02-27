WWE Fans Are Convinced The Undertaker's New Trophy Looks Like the Aggro Crag

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Super ShowDown on Thursday, and thanks to one well-placed Chokeslam he was able to beat AJ Styles in just one move and win the "prestigious" Tuwaiq Trophy. Styles had seemingly won the gauntlet when he had Rey Mysterio (the last entrant) get attacked backstage by Luke Harper and Karl Anderson. Styles demanded the referee ring the bell, but "The Deadman" arrived to take his place and attack "The Phenomenal One." Though fans were happy to see "The Phenom" again, many of them couldn't help but point out that the trophy looked just like the Aggro Crag Trophy from the classic Nickelodeon competition show GUTS.

