AEW Revolution Predictions and Pressing Questions

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Saturday night with AEW Revolution at the Wintrest Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The sold-out crowd will get to see three championships and the culmination of months-long rivalries with matches like Cody Rhodes vs. MJF, Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara. The show is headlined by Chris Jericho defending his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, a man who has not lost a singles match since he arrived in the company at Double or Nothing last May. Jericho is up to 182 days as world champion, defeating the likes of Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky and Cody in order to keep the title around his waist. With so many storylines heading into Saturday night's show, we've assembled some of ComicBook's wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show and give their predictions on who will come out on top. Check out their predictions, and leave a comment on who you think will walk out as AEW Champion!

How Does This Jericho/Moxley Feud Compare to the 2016 Jericho/Ambrose Feud in WWE? Connor Casey: Night and Day. Their original rivalry was a perfect encapsulation of everything that frustrated Moxley during his WWE run. Actual storytelling took a backseat to goofy prop comedy, so when things got actually violent nobody gave a hoot. Meanwhile this time around there's a ton to sink your teeth into. Jericho has been the perfect cocky heel hiding behind a faction, Moxley is an unstoppable tornado of violence and all you want to see is him finally take away the prize Jericho treasures so much. Ryan Droste: Not in the same stratosphere. The 2016 feud was goofy and included a potted plant, this one has been built solid and much more realistically. Jericho's aura as AEW Champion continues to increase every single month; he's been great in the role. There's absolutely no denying at this point that he was the right man to win the championship and carry it throughout the first several month's of the company's existence. That being said, I don't think that this is the time to have him lose the championship. Jericho seems like he is still riding a wave of momentum and it'd be a mistake to cut that short right now, in my opinion. Moxley is still incredibly popular as well, but I think he's basically where he's been at, momentum wise, for his entire AEW run. We need a few more months with Jericho as Le Champion.

How Many Title Changes Are We Getting? Connor: I'll go with two. I think everything involving Hangman, Kenny and the Bucks is going to result in a title change and some sort of betrayal (people are expecting Hangman to turn but they might play with that). Nyla is just starting her reign and I think Statlander was moved up once the Nightmare Collective angle fell apart, so expect a clean defense. And then there's Jericho. I here people saying he'll retain but aside from a Moxley rematch (which is hard given how spread out the pay-per-views are) there aren't babyfaces that jump out as his next challenger. Cody can't, Kenny will be preoccupied, he's beaten guys like Darby and Scorpio and guys like Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus aren't ready (yet). Barring an arrival from somebody like Lance Archer, I don't see how Moxley loses here. Ryan: At most, one, and that might not even happen. I think Jericho stays AEW Champion, and it's too early to take the women's title off of Nyla Rose. The tag team titles are the likeliest to change hands, and I'm not even sure that's a good idea at the moment with Omega and Page having the ability to draw out this tension in their partnership for a little while longer. Even so, I wouldn't at all be surprised to see the Young Bucks walk out of Chicago as the new champions with a singles feud between Omega and Page beginning, so I'll go with one title change.

Does the Cody/MJF Feud Continue After This? Connor: Yes, but I have a hunch Cody wins this one. As mentioned with Jericho/Moxley, because of how spread out the pay-per-views are it's not an easy call on which storylines keep going after a match on one of the Big Four events. I think Cody wins by either a DQ from Max or wins flat-out, MJF throws a tantrum, and things keep rolling. Ryan: Yes, and it absolutely should. MJF needs to be booked strong, and traditional wrestling booking would have MJF getting the victory with Cody continuing to chase after him to extend the feud. However, there are certainly ways to give Cody the victory (a small package roll-up out of nowhere) but have MJF leave with his head held high following a post-match beat down or something along those lines. Keep this thing going!

Who Has the Better Debut — Jake Hager or Orange Cassidy? Connor: Having seen Cassidy wrestle for promotions like GCW, I can't freaking wait to see how a national audience reacts to his in-ring ability once he kicks things into high gear. Dustin Rhodes may be great, but he can only take Hager so far in a match. Ryan: Wow, this is a tough call. Dustin Rhodes will get a really good match out of Hager, and Rhodes has been one of the lynchpins for AEW in its early history in being the veteran presence that seems to always put on a good performance. However, Cassidy is insanely over with the crowd right now, and they've been dying to see him wrestle. He's in there with PAC, who will surely bump all over the ring and drop some jaws, so I have to go with Orange Cassidy.