AEW Revives WarGames, Takes a Shot at WWE With AEW: Blood & Guts

All Elite Wrestling made a major match announcement during AEW Revolution this week, and they took a shot at WWE in the process. The company announced early on during the show that the March 25 episode of AEW Dynamite would feature "AEW: Blood & Guts," bringing back the classic WCW version of the WarGames match with two rings surrounded by a covered cage. The title is based off a comment Vince McMahon made during an investor's conference call, in which he claimed AEW was relying on "blood and guts" to get attention.

"There will be something we do in terms of a direction of content -- more controversy, better storylines, etcetera," McMahon said at the time. "But at the same time, we're not gonna go back to the quote 'Attitude Era,' and we're not gonna do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as being done on perhaps a new potential competitor."

Newark, NJ - Are you ready?

March 25th - @PruCenter

Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/uwXpmVPGhl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020

Not long after McMahon made his comment, AEW filed the trademark for "AEW: Blood and Guts." WWE still owns the trademark for WarGames, a match concept they've been using on the NXT roster since 2017.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.