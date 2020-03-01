AEW Revolution: MJF Cheats His Way to a Win Over Cody Rhodes

Maxwell Jacob Friedman pulled off win over Cody Rhodes at AEW Revolution on Saturday night, but only after cheating in the closing moments. "The American Nightmare" had Friedman dead to rights with two CrossRhodes, but when he went for a third Friedman pulled the Dynamite diamond ring out of his trunks and clocked Rhodes in the face with it. He then covered Rhodes for the three count.

The match itself had plenty of shenanigans, with Arn Anderson, Wardlow and Brandi Rhodes all getting involved at ringside multiple times.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Friedman started back at Full Gear when the latter cost Rhodes his match against Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship. In the months that followed Rhodes had to take 10 lashings with a leather belt from MJF and beat Wardlow in a Steel Cage match in order for the bout at Revolution to happen.

