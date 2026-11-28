WWE star Bronson Reed has died. He was 38 years old. The Australian born wrestler whose real name was Jermaine Haley passed away on Friday with WWE confirming his passing in a statement on social media. Per the statement, Haley died due to “medical complications” but no further details were provided. His last WWE appearance was at the Crown Jewel event in Saudia Arabia almost three weeks ago in a match against Oba Femi.

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“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine, Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications,” the statement read. “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers, and fans.”

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today.



Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/5ttxdSi3kb — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

Haley was born in Adelaide, South Australia on August 25, 1988, and began his wrestling career in 2007 on the Australian independent scene using the ring names Jonah Rock, and J-Rock. In 2019, he signed with WWE and debuted on NXT, eventually taking up the ring name of Bronson Reed. He continued on NXT until 2021 when he was released from his WWE contract. He then went to New Japan Pro-Wrestling that year using the ring name Jonah. He would also wrestle with Impact Wrestling in 2021, appearing with both promotions until 2022.

In 2022, he returned to WWE as Bronson Reed on the December 19, 2022, episode of Raw. Haley’s WWE career continued until his untimely death. Most recently, he was part of the alliance between himself, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Payl Heyman called The Vision. His final appearance was at the November 7th Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he interfered in the World Tag Team Championship for The Vision. During the spot, Reed reportedly suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Following Haley’s death, a WWE house show in Athens, Georga opened with a 10-bell salute in his honor and closed with fellow wrestler Kevin Owens paying tribute to Haley.

“I’m not going to pretend that I knew Bronson well, but one thing I knew about him is that he loved doing this for all of you,” Owens said. “But the little I knew of him, the few times we talked, what I know for a fact is that the honest love for performing in this ring, he loved his family more than anything. So tonight, if there’s anything to take away from a tragedy like that, it’s that take care of each other. Love each other. Forgive each other.

Our thoughts go out to Haley’s friends, family, and fans at this time.