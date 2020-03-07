Scott Steiner Hospitalized After Collapsing at IMPACT

Wrestling legend Scott Steiner was taken to the hospital on March 6th as a result of collapsing backstage at IMPACT's latest show Wrestling's A-Town Beatdown, which was shooting in Atlanta, Georga. Steiner collapsed during pre-tape interviews for the event and was subsequently rushed to the hospital (via Fightful). The good news is that Scott D'Amore, EVP of Impact Wrestling, took to social media to let fans know that Steiner is doing okay. He posted the message to fans on Twitter, saying "For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support." That's wonderful news, and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

We aren't sure what caused Steiner's collapse, but hopefully, more will become clear now that he's on the mend. Our thoughts are with Steiner's family and friends at this time.

You can see D'Amore's post below.

For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK.

His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support. — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) March 7, 2020

Tommy Dreamer also posted an update on Steiner, saying he is doing well.

Im at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline

Scott Steiner is doing well

And under great care

Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump

Holla if ya hear me — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020

"Im at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline Scott Steiner is doing well And under great care Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump Holla if ya hear me"

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.