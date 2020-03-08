Paige Updates Fans After Emergency Surgery

Earlier this week, word broke that WWE's Paige had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a cyst on one of her ovaries. It was undoubtedly a scary moment for the former WWE Diva's Champion.

Word of the surgery broke via Paige's boyfriend, Ronnie Radke. He posted a photo of her in a hospital bed early Thursday morning. Radke's band, Escape The Fate, cancelled a concert scheduled for Sacramento, California due to the emergency situation.

Paige currently serves as an analyst on WWE Backstage on FS1. She missed this week's show, obviously due to the situation. On Thursday morning, Paige updated fans on her condition, writing on Twitter, "Just an update. I’m fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I’m used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke."

Just an update. I’m fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I’m used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M8hVRSKlYV — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020

No word yet on when Paige will be back on television as she takes the necessary time for recovery. Radke did receive some harsh tweets due to his band's cancellation, some of which Paige responded to, as did Radke.

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7 — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020

Paige also received (and responded) to some well wishes from her brother.

ComicBook.com sends out our best wishes to Paige and we hope she has a speedy and full recovery.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.