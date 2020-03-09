WWE Fans React to Daniel Bryan's Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber

Daniel Bryan went viral on social media on Monday following his match with Drew Gulak at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view the night before. And unfortunately for the former WWE Champion, people weren't talking about how great the in-ring technical wrestling was. Instead, fans were focused on the two wardrobe malfunctions Bryan suffered during the match — first when Gulak held onto his tights and reversed a suplex on the ring apron, and again when Gulak grabbed Bryan for an inverted suplex from the top rope. Photos of Bryan accidentally flashing the crowd on both occasions have been popping up on Twitter ever since.

Bryan went on to win the match after locking in the Yes Lock, then said in a backstage promo afterwards that he wants more matches with the former Curiserweight Champion. Hopefully their rematches won't have the same problems.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to Bryan's wardrobe malfunction below!