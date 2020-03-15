Zelina Vega Heats up Social Media With Steamy Lingerie Photos

Monday Nigh Raw star Zelina Vega decided to heat things up on Instagram on Sunday when she posted a new photo from a recent lingerie shoot with photographer David Blazze. Vega has been a staple of the Raw roster since the 2019 Superstar Shake-up when she and Andrade were both moved from the SmackDown brand. With Vega as his manager, Andrade finally managed to capture the United States Championship by beating Rey Mysterio at a Madison Sqaure Garden live event back in December. As of this weekend, "El Idolo's" reign is up to 80 consecutive days.

The pair's run hit a bit of a speed bump when the champ was suspended back in late January for violating the WWE Wellness Policy. During his 30 days on the shelf, Vega stayed busy by bringing Angel Garza over from the NXT roster to feud with Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo. Andrade returned at Super ShowDown, successfully retained his title against Carrillo (again) and Vega has since managed both men.

Between this photo and her first one from Friday, she's up to 100,000+ likes.

View this post on Instagram 𝕞𝕣𝕤.𝕓𝕝𝕩𝕔𝕜 A post shared by Thea Trinidad Budgen (@zelina_vegawwe) on Mar 13, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

This week's Raw will mark the second WWE show that has been forced to move to the WWE Performance Center due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The major question now is whether or not WrestleMania 36, scheduled for April 5 in Tampa, will be canceled.

On Thursday Hillsborough County district commissioner Les Miller said Tampa city officials would give WWE a week to cancel it on their own, or else they would have to hold another meeting this coming Thursday.

"We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don't want to pull that plug," Miller said. "However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don't, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time."

WWE then put out a statement.

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues," the statement read. "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.