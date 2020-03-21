WWE SmackDown Fans React to Rob Gronkowski Debut

Rob Gronkowski made his big WWE debut tonight, and the reaction to his introduction is a bit mixed, to say the least. Gronkowski was brought out by his friend Mojo Rawley, and with his new entrance music and graphics in tow, Gronk sauntered down the ramp and to the ring, dancing all along the way and even dancing a little more as he made his way onto the ring apron and eventually the turnbuckle. He then did some more dance moves before getting on the microphone a bit, and WWE fans definitely had some reactions to share on social media, and we've included some of our favorites right here.

After Gronk and Rawley joined up in the ring to get viewers at home hyped for his hosting gig at WrestleMania, they were joined by Baron Corbin and then Elias before a program with Corbin and Gronk was set up.

Reactions are all over the board, with several fans loving how much fun Gronk was clearly having as he made his way to the ring.

Others weren't so happy with the performance, feeling like it all didn't come together that great, and they definitely weren't feeling the generic theme music.

Gronk did debut his first WWE shirt on the show, but most of the attention was focused on his antics in the ring and that music, and we've included some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Rob Gronkowski rolls into Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Goldberg sign the dotted line on their Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania, and The Miz & John Morrison battle Heavy Machinery."

Here's what's on deck for SmackDown.

Roman Reigns Goldberg Contract Signing

Rob Gronkowski Makes First WWE Appearance

The Miz and Morrison vs Heavy Machinery

