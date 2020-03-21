Paige Returns To WWE SmackDown And Announces Bayley's WrestleMania Opponents

Paige made her return to WWE SmackDown on Friday night via Skype from Los Angeles. As SmackDown continued to air from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Paige popped up on the video screen and was ready to make an announcement when she was interrupted by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks. The two made their way down the aisle and to the ring, running down Paige in the process when they got there, before finally allowing Paige to reveal the reason for her return to SmackDown.

Paige talked about the women's revolution and said every woman that made a difference showed courage in lacing up their boots and getting into the ring, something that she said Sasha and Bayley lacked.

Bayley said she should stop talking unless there's something that she wants to do about it, then mocked her for being medically unable to compete. Paige acknowledge that her career is indeed over, saying it braks her heart everyday and she wouldn't wish that on anyone.

However, Paige says Bayley is also wrong because she's not living in the past and she can't wait to see who takes her title. Paige said she talked to her friends at FOX and they allowed her to come on the show and announce Bayley's match for WrestleMania. She then said it would be Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Naomi taking on Bayley for the title at WrestleMania.

The announcement started with Lacey Evans being the only announced competitor but Paige kept saying that wasn't enough. Banks then called her a "b----" and Paige announced that Sasha would also be added to the match.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.