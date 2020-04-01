Drew McIntyre Talks Breaking Out of the WWE Raw Midcard, Plans for After WrestleMania 36

When Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017 fans were chomping at the bit to see him finally reach main event status within the company. The man formerly known as "The Chosen One" had left the promotion three years earlier and had completely reinvented himself into one of the hottest acts on the independent wrestling scene. It wasn't long after his arrival that McIntyre captured the NXT Championship, and in April 2018 he arrived on the Monday Night Raw roster with a rising wave of momentum behind him.

But then somewhere along the road that momentum stalled. Over the next 18 months he'd lock horns with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and The Undertaker, but he was always kept at distance from the world championship picture. That finally changed back in January when he won the Men's Royal Rumble, and now he's set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 36.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com McIntyre said he wasn't nervous about not eventually getting an opportunity, but was getting impatient about not having any long-term feuds.

"I try not to get too worried now as I used to do when I was younger, I understand it's not two weeks of TV a year, we're nonstop and things can change in a heartbeat. But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little frustrated that I wanted more programs," Reigns said. "Obviously I had Roman [Reigns'] return program, he had his illness, for the big match at Mania, but realistically I was in groups the whole time. I was involved with [Baron] Corbin and [Bobby] Lashley, with Shane [McMahon], which I learned a lot working with Shane, which was cool. But I was also like, 'Come on, give me a feud.' I'd had some character development here and I was a little frustrated, but I understood the process. So, I just started going out doing the best job I could whatever we're doing at the time, but the way things have worked out, there's a reason things happen the way they do and that's what I've learned over my life and career.

McIntyre added that, win or lose this weekend, whatever feud he has next will feel fresh for fans.

"I could pull off winning the title, even if I don't win the title, realistically my feud list is unlimited because I've not feuded with anybody," he noted. "I was in groups the whole time and then I had a run when the final pieces of the puzzle fell into place.... The plate is set for working with anybody that'll be fresh unlike most people who work up to the title."

