Edge Reveals Who Came Up With His WrestleMania 36 Storyline With Randy Orton

For the first time in nine years, Edge will step back inside a WWE ring for a one-on-one Last Man Standing Match with Randy Orton at this weekend's WrestleMania 36. The story between the pair has been one of the most compelling on WWE television in recent memory — tying in Edge's family, Orton's personal demons, their respective feuds with Mick Foley and their tag team run as Rated-RKO more than a decade ago. And yet when asked during an interview with Inside The Ropes this week, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the WWE Creative left him and Orton completely alone to craft their story.

"We have been left alone, and that's because I've been doing this for 25 years, Randy's been doing it for 20," Edge said. "Nobody is going to write a promo for me, that's all there is to it. I don't work well that way, and I think everybody understands that. But it took years and years of proving it. So if you try it and you fall flat on your face, you might not get that chance again. But over the years was allowed to fall flat on my face a bunch and we were give the freedom to do it back then which is amazing.

Edge said in the time he spent away from the company he built up an arsenal of different character and story ideas he didn't have during his initial WWE run.

Here's the official card for WrestleMania 36 as of now. The show will air on 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday night via the WWE Network and on pay-per-view providers.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton SmackDown Tag Team Championships: TBD (Ladder Match)

TBD (Ladder Match) Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

