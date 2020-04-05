Rhea Ripley Channels Vegeta's Saiyan Armor in Her WrestleMania Debut

✖

Rhead Ripley made her WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 36 Night Two on Sunday night, and she arrived for her match wearing gear that Dragon Ball Z fans found instantly familiar. The NXT Women's Champion arrived wearing white boots, blue pants and a white and gold top, all of which reminded fans of Vegeta's look when he wore an improved version of the Saiyan armor for his fight with Semi-Perfect Cell. Ripley took on Charlotte Flair in a match for her NXT Women's Championship, marking the first time the title had been defended on the show.

Take a closer look at the gear below.

Dragon Ball fans were quick to point it out.

Hell yeah!! @RheaRipley_WWE with the Saiyan Armor! — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 5, 2020

Rhea Ripley in Vegeta colours tonight for #Wrestlemania? She has a Vegeta quote tattoo and loves Dragon Ball Z! pic.twitter.com/uD6lbgKC2H — 🇬🇧Dan🇬🇧 (@WrasslinFanTalk) April 5, 2020

Here's the lineup for WreslteMania 36 Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

