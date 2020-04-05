Braun Strowman Shocks Goldberg, Becomes WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman was given little fanfare when he was announced as Roman Reigns' replacement in the WWE Universal Championship match with Goldberg on Saturday night at WrestleMania 36. But "The Monster Among Men" was able to take down the WWE Hall of Famer in just two minutes, withstanding four spears before nailing the legend with four Running Powerslams for the win.

This victory gave Strowman his first world championship in his promising career. He's previously held the Intercontinental Championship once and the Raw Tag Team Championships twice.

Aside from the Kabuki Warriors dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the opening match, Goldberg was the only champion to lose his title during WrestleMania 36 Night One.

