WWE Fans Are Absolutely Loving Edge's Crazy Ceiling Elbow Drop

The leadup to Edge and Randy Orton's big match at WrestleMania has been stellar, and on the second night of this weekend's WrestleMania, the two managed to deliver an unforgettable battle. As the two have torn through the performance center, they have left every part of it in shambles, and they've also left each other pretty battered as well. Amongst all the carnage there is one move that quickly got people talking, which was a crazy Spider-Man like move where Edge did an elbow drop from the ceiling over Randy Orton on a table, and we've collected some of the best reactions to it starting on the next slide.

At one point Orton was put on a conference room table, and Edge saw an opportunity where most wouldn't. Above Orton was a stretch of chainlink fencing, and Edge grabbed hold of it and pulled himself up to the ceiling.

In full Spider-Man mode, he then crawled into position, picking the right moment to dive onto Orton below with a full elbow drop. It wasn't a big distance, but it hit hard, and we absolutely loved it.

Hit the next slide to see some of the biggest reactions, and you can find the official description of WrestleMania Night Two below.

"WrestleMania 36 Part 2 starts tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. Don't miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year's Showcase of the Immortals, tonight beginning at 6 ET / 3 PT."

Here's the full card for tonight.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Edge vs Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi (WrestleMania Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Natalya vs Liv Morgan (Kick-Off Show)

What have you thought of WrestleMania so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!