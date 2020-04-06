Bayley Retains the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36

✖

Bayley managed to outlast Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina and Naomi to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night, thanks in large part to an assist from Banks. The elimination match eventually narrowed down to Bayley and Evans, and the latter was on the verge of victory after hitting a Moonsault and setting up for her Women's Right finisher. However, Banks ran (who had just been eliminated mintues earlier) back in and hit a Backstabber.

This gave Bayley the opening to secure the win with his finisher.

Tamina was the first to be eliminated after all four other women hit dives off the top ropes and jumped on top of her together for the pin.

After that Naomi tried to take on both Bayley and Banks at once, and nearly got the latter to tap out before the champ hit a running knee to the back of her head. Banks then locked in the Bank Statement to force the submission.

Banks and Bayley then turned their attention to Evans, beating down the "Sassy Southern Belle" with ease. However a quick dodge from Evans caused Bayley to accidentally hit Banks with a knee. The two started to argue and Bayley shoved Banks, causing "The Boss" to run right into a Woman's Right and get pinned.

The commentary was quick to point out the awkwardness afterwards, questioning if Banks had alterior motives by helping Bayley retain.

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.