WWE Fans Love the Absolute Insanity of the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania

John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt battled in a Firefly Fun House at WrestleMAnia 36 on Sunday night, but the match was nothing like people expected. After being teleported to Fun House set, Cena was taken through different eras of his past along with classic moments from WWE and WCW. As Cena kept trying to fight off the scenarios Wyatt threw him in, the more helpless he became. Eventually The Fiend finally appeared, knocking Cena out with a Mandible Claw while Wyatt counted the pinfall.

Fans couldn't get enough of the match's creativity, callbacks and general insanity. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below and let us know what you thought down in the comments!