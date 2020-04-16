WWE Legendary Ring Announcer Howard Finkel Dead at 69

WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel died this week at the age of 69, according to an announcement made by WWE. Finkel was hired by Vince McMahon Sr. to work for the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1975, and made his debut as ring announcer at Madison Square Garden on January 17, 1977. By 1979 he was the company's lead ring announcer, and his iconic voice would become a staple of WWF events for years to come.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Howard Finkel has passed away at age 69," the company wrote in a statement. "WWE extends its condolences to Finkel's family, friends and fans."

Throughout his career Finkel would either feud with or being involved in storylines with wrestlers such as Ted DiBiase, Kerry Von Erich, X-Pac, Jeff Jarrett, Chris Jericho and Ken Shamrock. He made his in-ring debut in January 1995, where he defeated Dr. Harvey Wippleman on an episode of Monday Night Raw in a tuxedo match.

In 2002 Finkel had a brief heel run where he antagonized fellow announcer Lillian Garcia. The feud culminated in an evening gown/tuxedo match, which Finkel lost after Garcia got help from Trish Stratus and Stacy Keibler.

BY 2000 Finkel began to take a lighter schedule with Garcia and Tony Chimel also serving as ring announcers. He began to make fewer and fewer television appearances as the years went on, though he did appear at ever WrestleMania from 1985 up through 2016. In 2009 Finkel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. in 2009, Okerlund said the proudest moment of his career was when he worked as the ring announcer for Wrestlemania III.

"They can never take it away from me," Finkel said. "It's something that I cherish and I've always enjoyed, that WrestleMania in 1985, moving even into the one in 1987 in Pontiac, Michigan. How do you think it felt to announce in front of 93,000 people? It's not easy."

He also gave his thoughts on joining the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I would've loved to have had the opportunity when I wasn't a Hall of Famer," he said. "And then when I got the word that it was going to be happening, I really kept it suppressed because I didn't want it to overtake me and my emotions. I wanted to keep it in check. True story — when I got to Houston the afternoon of (WrestleMania 25), and I got into the dressing room and I had to change into my tuxedo, which is what I've done for years, then it started hitting me.

"They can't take it away from me. I've earned it," he added. "That was my WrestleMania, my personal WrestleMania. It's just a great honor to be involved in such a prestigious group as the Hall of Fame classes of years past, and of course this year. To be a part of WWE for nearly 30 years, it's the greatest ride I've ever been on, and it's far from over."