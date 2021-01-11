The 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Wrestling Tag Team

✖

Despite the turmoil surrounding the pro wrestling world, 2020 still managed to produce some excellence when it came to tag team wrestling. AEW continued to dominate the scene with its stacked roster and Match of The Year contending matches, but from top to bottom WWE managed to carve out its own niche. Whether it was Sasha Banks and Bayley's reunion as The Golden Role Models, the continued excellence of the New Day and the Street Profits, newly-formed teams like The Hurt Business and the Broserweights or promising teams on the rise like the Grizzled Young Veterans and Imperium, every single program had at least one moment in the spotlight throughout the year.

With all of that in mind, who was the best tag team of 2020? After polling our team of wrestling writers, the winner of Best Wrestling Tag Team of 2020 is...

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, the Street Profits!

While it may come as a surprise, Ford and Dawkins wound up being one of the most consistent tag teams in the business in 2020. The pair won the Raw Tag Team Championships back on Jan. 20, then spent the entirety of the year with gold around their waist. The two managed to fend off the likes of Andrade & Angel Garza and the War Raiders numerous times. They were then traded over to SmackDown via the WWE Draft, swapping tag titles with The New Day and becoming the second team in company history to become WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. And even though New Day lost Big E during the Draft, the Profits took Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to an outstanding match at Survivor Series.

The two now find themselves as Friday Night SmackDown's tag team champions, and all signs point to them having another dominant run in 2021.

Nominees: