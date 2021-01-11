✖

The Golden Issue Awards are finally here, and as we look back at the world of wrestling in 2020, there were several stars who had stellar years this year. That is definitely true of the Male Wrestler of the Year category this year, as stars in WWE, AEW, and NJPW would all be worthy of winning the top prize in the category and it would be hard to argue. This year had Jon Moxley, Drew McIntyre, Kota Ibushi, and Keith Lee all in the mix, but there is one superstar from WWE that had perhaps the best year of his career in 2020.

And the winner of the 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Male Wrestler is...

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

Roman Reigns!

Reigns has been a bit polarizing throughout his WWE career. Going from a fan favorite as part of the SHIELD and then entering a period of mixed feelings from WWE fans followed by being loved again after his triumphant return from undergoing treatment for Leukemia, it;'s been a rollercoaster ride for Reigns, but throughout all of those periods he delivered stellar matches and kept evolving on the mic. In 2020 though he truly came into his own.

At SummerSlam, Reigns would surprise everyone after an absence from WWE television (due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus) with a new attitude, a killer shirt (Wreck Stuff and Leave), and an edge that immediately made him the biggest heel in WWE. He followed that up with a surprise team-up with Paul Heyman, who compliments Reigns perfectly, and the duo did indeed wreck everyone they came across.

Since then Reigns has continued to push forward, delivering promo after promo and match after match that further cements him as the top heel in WWE, which even included taking down his own family in Jey Uso and making him serve the Tribal Chief as his enforcer, though not before they got some amazing matches out of it.

Reigns also delivered a stellar build and match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, and it left fans wanting to see more of this duo in the ring, hopefully, come WrestleMania time. Reigns then capped off the year with a brutal match against Kevin Owens at TLC, which once more allowed Reigns to build his reputation as a phenomenal heel but also lifted up Jey Uso and made Owens look incredibly strong in the process, pretty much benefiting everyone.

These reasons are why despite the fierce competition, Roman Reigns is the winner of this year's Golden Issues Male Wrestler of the Year Award, and he's already on track to have an equally stellar 2021.

Do you agree with our pick for Male Wrestler of the Year? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

