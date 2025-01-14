WWE Crowns First Ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion on Raw

Play video

After a thrilling tournament full of surprises, it was finally time to crown WWE’s first ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night Raw, and the two superstars left standing were Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria. Both Superstars have fought hard to get to this momentous occasion, and they left everything in the ring, delivering a hard hitting battle that definitely took its toll as the match went on. Both superstars scored near falls as the match’s final moments played out, but it was Valkyria who was able to evade a pin from Kai and then hit the Nightwing to get the victory, and now Valkyria is your WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

The two superstars traded offense but neither one could get the edge, fighting to a standstill. Kai got the first strike but couldn’t capitalize much after, as Valkyria drove her into the ring apron, only to get caught by Kai and slammed face first onto the apron. Valkyria came right back and slammed Kai’s face onto the apron, and then Valkyria then hit a nasty slam that sent both to the floor.

During the break Valkyria was in control of the match, wearing down Kai with attacks on her lower back. Valkyria threw Kai to the mat but Kai came back with a series of kicks tot he side of Valkyria’s head, and then Kai countered a move that knocked Valkyria into the corner.

Kai followed up with a big kick to the head and then she knocked Valkyria to the mat hard but Lyra was able to kick out. Valkyria reversed a move and then hit the huge power bomb into a pin, but Kai kicked out in time. Valkyria went up top and hit the leg drop into a pin, but Kai kicked out again.

Kai was back up and stomped on the back of Valkyria’s head from the ropes, and then she hit the GTK, but Valkyria rolled out of the ring to avoid a pin attempt. Kai went for the kick again but Valkyria countered and then set up Kai for the Nightwing and got the win, becoming the first ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

