Impact's Deonna Purrazzo Wins AAA Reina de Reinas Title at TripleMania XXIX

One of the biggest events on tonight's loaded AAA TripleMania XXIX card was the anticipated match between Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache, and it more than delivered. Both titles were on the line and the match had no problem capturing that big fight feel. Deonna and Faby traded blows and both put on a show, but thanks to some help from a familiar presence in AAA, it was Deonna who came away from the night as both Impact Knockouts Champion and the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, and we are sure we'll hear all about it on the next episode of Impact.

Things turned a bit when Faby managed to knock down Deonna hard to the mat, and then she proceeded to head to the top rope. That's when the referee, a certain El Hijo del Tirantes, helped pick up Deonna and tried to help her knock Faby off the ropes, but Faby saw it coming and sent him reeling with a Hurricanrana. She followed that up by knocking out all of the other meddlers on the outside, and then she avoided a clothesline from the referee and knocked him out again.

Faby went for the pin on Deonna but no one was there to make the count. Then Deonna locked in a submission on Faby and after some struggle, she had no choice but to tap, and that gave Deonna the win and both Championships.

Deonna Purrazzo is a double champion #TriplemaniaXXIX pic.twitter.com/lcDxckxTc1 — Broken Marcus Gray (@wolfkingvillian) August 15, 2021

Here's the full card for AAA TripleMania XXIX:

Marvel Lucha Libre Exhibition

Copa Bardahl (Drago, Mr. Iguana, and Mamba)

Lucha Brothers vs El Hijo del Vikingo and Laredo Kid vs Taurus and a mystery partner (AAA Tag Team Championships)

Pagano, Chessman, and Murder Clown vs Puma King and two mystery partners

Psycho Clown vs Rey Escorpion (Mask vs Hair match)

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache (Winner takes both Championships)

AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega vs Andrade el Idolo (AAA Mega Championship)

