Adam Copeland Pitches "Pretty Cool" NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Dream Match

The former Edge wants to compete at the Tokyo Dome.

Adam Copeland is "free." The wrestler formerly known as Edge made his All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW WrestleDream this past weekend, coming to the aid of Darby Allin and Sting in their battle with Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. This represented Copeland's first time popping up in another wrestling promotion in decades, as he had been exclusive to WWE for essentially the entirety of his career. Unlike WWE, AEW allows its talent to compete on the independent circuit when they do not have AEW obligations, and the company's partnerships with industry giants like NJPW allows for crossovers throughout the year.

Adam Copeland Pitches NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Match

The Rated-R Superstar wants to come to the Far East.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland floated the possibility of working at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom at some point in this new chapter of his career.

"I've never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom," said Copeland. "I've never wrestled at Tokyo Dome."

According to wrestling match database CageMatch.net, Copeland has wrestled in Japan 11 times. His last bout in that country came in 2006 when he faced Rob Van Dam and Test in a triple threat match. Copeland once won gold in Japan, as he as Christian Cage won the CCW Tag Team Titles in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan in 1998.

As for who his opponent would be, Copeland immediately called out New Japan's top dog.

"How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I'm pretty excited by that."

This past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, AEW sent Kenny Omega and FTR to compete at their partner promotion's biggest show. A bunch of NJPW talent have also appeared on AEW TV including Will Ospreay, Tetsuya Naito, Rocky Romero and dozens more.

"How about Jon Moxley? Hell yeah. A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag?" Copeland said regarding future opponents for him in AEW. "Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities, they're keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus."

Copeland will address the AEW audience for the first time on AEW Dynamite tonight at 8:00 PM ET. He wrestles his first match the following week on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on Tuesday, October 10th.