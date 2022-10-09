AEW's Jon Moxley Drops the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage

AEW just locked up their AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a major multi-year extension, but before he goes exclusive to AEW and their international partners, he had some business to wrap up in GCW. Coming into today Moxley was also the GCW World Champion, and at tonight's Fight Club pay-per-view, he was set to take on Nick Gage in a Title vs Career match. The match was bloody and featured glass, pizza cutters, and more, but it would ultimately be the help of AEW's The Firm that would help Gage seal the deal and defeat Moxley, becoming the GCW World Champion once again.

The Firm's Morrissey and Stokely Hathaway were the ones that showed up to deliver a choke slam to Moxley onto what looked like broken glass. This likely sets up a big feud for them over in AEW, where Moxley will be exclusive to for the next five years at least. That said, the deal does allow for Moxley to appear in AEW's international partners like New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In storyline, MJF just sent Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey to take out Jon Moxley at the GCW show. pic.twitter.com/kWDwdq11SL — Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ (@DrainBamager) October 9, 2022

When the announcement went out yesterday, it was also revealed that Moxley will be taking on more roles within the company like mentoring in addition to his in-ring work as AEW World Champion. You can find some additional details from the press release below.

"I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans," said Jon Moxley. "I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I'm going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward."

"Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW's meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we're witnessing, just days after the three-year anniversary show for 'AEW: Dynamite,'" said Tony Khan. "Jon is a great world champion for us in his third reign. His wrestling mind is invaluable, and our roster is lucky to have the opportunity to utilize him as a mentor and a coach as we continue to build the stars of today and tomorrow."

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments!