Adam Copeland Responds to Critics of His 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Premiere Outfit

The premiere of the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians took place in New York City this week and Adam Copeland who plays the god of war, Ares, made an appearance.

Copeland channeled his inner Ares with a dark red suit, and black dress shirt and a matching burgundy hat with a feather. Fans immediately started talking about his appearance, joking that he looks like a "pimp" and The Godfather. Copeland took to his twitter account to hilariously respond to critics, sharing a collage of some of his greatest hits with hats in his wrestling career and outside of it. "Some folks seem perplexed I went full Ares/Michael Hayes/Macho Man/Prince/Slick at the Percy Jackson premiere," Copeland Tweeted. "I will remind you newbies my hat game goes WAY back." He signs off the tweet with "#GodofFashion." The photos show Copeland in the giant oversized green hat, a blue bucket hat, a camouflage skull cap, and his WrestleMania 39 Slayer entrance.

Some folks seem perplexed I went full Ares/Michael Hayes/Macho Man/Prince/Slick at the Percy Jackson premier. I will remind you newbies my hat game goes WAY back. #FashionGodofWar pic.twitter.com/9YItcKL10T — Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) December 15, 2023

Copeland is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, wrapping up his 20 year career with WWE in August. Copeland debuted at AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view, he saved Sting from getting a Conchairto and he's been heavily involved in a storyline with real life best friend Christian Cage, the TNT Champion, ever since. Copland recently challenged for the championship on Dynamite, losing the match after Nick Wayne (Cage's prodigy) and his mom Shayna interfered in the match. Copeland has acted in a few projects of over the years, including Vikings seasons 5 and 6, Haven seasons 2 through 5, and an episode of The CW's Flash series, among others.

Copeland stars in the latest book adaption of the beloved Percy Jackson novels from Rick Riordan. The first two episodes release December 20 on Disney+. Comicbook.com's Comicbook Nation podcast will be the home of Riptide Radio, a new after show from Comicbook's Liam Crowley that will feature Percy Jackson fans on the Comicbook staff, exclusive interviews, and more.

According to author and executive producer Riordan, he immediately knew he wanted Copeland for the role. Riordan gave him a glowing endorsement at the time of his casting, writing, "I knew Adam was our Ares as soon as I saw his audition tape. He absolutely nailed it... This guy IS Ares the way I imagined him in the Percy Jackson series. He obviously knew the part, loved it, and was having WAY too much fun being the god of war. He even got a Harley-Davidson motorcycle so he could practice riding and get into character. That is commitment! Can't wait to see him go mano a mano with Percy Jackson? Me neither!"